More vulnerable citizens benefit from extension of core home initiative

The Ministers of Housing and Water on Saturday, spearheaded outreaches in various communities as part of the extension of the Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme (AHUAP), set to benefit hundreds of vulnerable citizens.

During the outreach, citizens were provided the opportunity to apply for the Core Home Support and Home Improvement Subsidy.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal M.P. interacting with citizen at outreach at the Enmore Primary School.

At the Enmore Primary School, Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal, M.P., said the goal of the outreach was to give persons, who were unable to before, a chance to apply for the programme.

“… they can be here and provide their necessary documents, they can be interviewed on the spot once their application is complete. So, this provides an opportunity for as many persons as possible within the target area for the implementation of this project to be given an opportunity to apply.”

The Core Home Support programme affords families a chance of receiving a brand new 20ft x 20ft two-bedroom concrete home for a contribution of just $100,000.

Meanwhile, to ensure all vulnerable citizens capitalise on this initiative, the housing ministry extended the programme from February 7 to February 25, 2022.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues M.P. interacting with citizens at outreach at the Enmore Primary School.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, M.P., urged citizens to take advantage of the programme.

“We want to ensure that we bring the service to the communities so that everybody has an opportunity to access this programme. I want to encourage people to take advantage of the opportunity. There is a criticism sometime that people need this help but are not getting it. So, with the way we would’ve rolled out this programme is to ensure that we make it accessible.”

Several citizens lauded the government for the programme, saying that it is of great benefit to them.

Clairmat Ramoutar, said, “I think it is a great job, it is a great job he doing that’s why I am here today. Trying to help the others who need them too. So, I will thank the government.”

Marlyn Clarke, applied for the core home to assist her mother who resides in a dilapidated home.

“It is a good initiative because you’re getting help from the IDB, you are getting help through the government.”

Esther Cort said, “Well, my thoughts on this housing giving out the $500,000 to support poor homes I feel is a blessing from because a lot of people now got lots and they cannot build houses. So, I am thankful to god that my home can be completed with the support from housing.”

Outreach at the Enmore Primary School.

The Home Improvement Subsidy, enables persons in the target boundaries to receive up to $500,000 in materials to upgrade their homes, free of cost.

The boundary currently encompasses, the La Parfaite Harmonie Housing Development in Region Three, Georgetown to Grove on the East Bank of Demerara. Georgetown to La Bonne Intention and 19 other select communities on the East Coast of Demerara.