MoU signed for the operationalization of Tuschen Call Centre

The Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce and Arrowhead Communications, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding, paving the way for the operation of the Tuschen Call Centre. Over 150 Guyanese are expected to be employed at the facility located at the East Bank Essequibo community. Signing on behalf of the ministry, was Permanent Secretary, Sharon Roopchand-Edwards, while Justin Nedd signed on behalf of Arrowhead Communications. As part of the MoU, Arrowhead Communications has committed to training staff and retrofitting the facility.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry and Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Sharon Roopchand-Edwards (left), and Justin Nedd of Arrowhead Communications sign the MoU, while Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Hon. Oneidge Walrond observes.

After the Signing, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Hon. Oneidge Walrond noted that the Government continues to work towards delivering on its manifesto promise of 50,000 jobs for Guyanese. “Tuschen is a unique catchment area; this call centre opens up employment opportunities for residents on the West Coast of Demerara to Parika and possibly the Leguan, Wakenaam and other islands. As a government, we want our people employed and we are happy to endorse projects and to partner with private sector agencies that embark on projects that provide employment,” Minister Walrond said.

Minister Walrond further noted that the Government continues to provide the enabling environment for investment. “President Ali has made it clear that the Government is aggressively working to ensure our governmental systems are effective so that we create a conducive environment for investment. The Government continues to roll-out our transformational agenda and I must stress that the developmental approach is not just restricted to Georgetown or Region 4,” she added. She said Guyanese can expect to see more investment projects being undertaken in various regions of the country.

“We want to signal to the local private sector and international investors that Guyana is open for investment and the country remains an attractive investment location,” Minister Walrond continued.

The centre was constructed in 2015 by the last PPP/C administration but remained inoperable during the tenure of the coalition government. Arrowhead Communication is expected to take possession of the property on May 1, 2021.