MOU signed  to train, license electrical contractors

The Ministry of Labour – Board of Industrial Training (BIT) and the Ministry of Public Works-Government Electrical Inspectorate (GRO) have collaborated to train and assess persons who wish to acquire an electrical contractor’s licence.

This was made possible with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

From left: PS Vladim Persaud, Minister Bishop Juan Edghill, Chief Electrical Inspector (Ag) of GEI Kevon Grimmond, Minister Joseph Hamilton, and BIT CEO Richard Maughn

CEO of BIT, Richard Maugh and Chief Electrical Inspector (Ag) of GEI, Kevon Grimmond inked the agreement on Monday.

Through the MOU, the public works ministry will provide the syllabus for the programme, while BIT will facilitate training and conduct assessments of persons wishing to attain the licence.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton said both ministries found it important to have the issue of contractors paying hefty fines for a building to be signed off discontinued.

From left: CEO of the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) Richard Maugh and Chief Electrical Inspector (Ag) of the Government Electrical Inspectorate (GEI), Kevon Grimmond signing the MOU

“A lot of people run wires in the construction industry but in large measure, most of them are unable to sign off on a building […] So, we’re attempting here together, collaboratively to bring that to an end to see how the inspectorate department can help us with the accreditation, certification of persons we’re training in electrical installation,” Minister Hamilton explained.

Meanwhile, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill revealed that the MOU has opened an avenue for hundreds of women and men in this field to be adequately trained.

He said it is the intention of the PPP/C Administration under the stewardship of President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, to make the delivery of services to citizens easier.

From left: Public Works Permanent Secretary Vladim Persaud, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, and Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton overlooking the signing of the MOU

“I am pleased that the Ministry of Public Works, we are engaging with the Ministry of Labour’s Board of Industrial Training to participate in improving the service delivery to people by ensuring we have more qualified, certified, and quality control in this area,” he noted.

He said he has charged the GEI to work more proactively due to the increase in electrical fires and ensure inspections are carried out on government buildings.

“When the buildings were built, the circuits and amps they put in there were not for what is happening now. So, we have to do a lot of upgrades and in doing those upgrades, we got to get people out there with the skills to get it done,” Minister Edghill explained.

