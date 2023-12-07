Muritaro and Malali residents benefit from Navigational Safety Awareness and the Distribution of Life Jackets

In fulfillment of the promise made to the Upper Demerara Communities by His Excellency President Irfaan Ali, officers from the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) visited the communities of Muritaro and Malali, situated along the upper reaches of the Demerara River, to conduct a comprehensive awareness session on river navigation and safety.

Addressing the residents, Ms. Thandi McAllister, the Director of Legal Services, emphasised MARAD’s dedication to fulfilling the promise made by H.E. Dr. Irfaan Ali. As a demonstration of this commitment, MARAD distributed 100 adult and 25 children life jackets to the Muritaro community. The team later proceeded further upriver to Malali, where a similar awareness exercise was conducted. In Malali, a total of 140 adult and 25 children life jackets were distributed to the residents.

Thirty-six (36) residents of Muritaro and 43 from Malali, successfully completed the examinations conducted by the MARAD’s Safety Division and will be duly certified as Captains to operate in the Demerara River.

The MARAD team also comprised Captain Courtney McDonald, the Director of Maritime Safety; Captain Romain Seurattan, River Navigation Officer; Thalissa Grant-McClure, Public Communication Officer; Alex Hinds and Asean Little, along with Yolanda Lewis and Sheneva Jacobs from the Safety Division.

Share Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

