MV Hercules making a big difference in the lives of citizens – Min Edghill

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill has addressed the misconceptions surrounding the newly acquired MV Hercules vessel during the Regatta period, where images of passengers seated on the vessel’s exterior are being circulated in the media.

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Friday, Minister Edghill noted that while the MV Hercules can accommodate up to 40 passengers its primary function is to transport vehicles.

The MV Hercules

He explained that the vessel serves a crucial purpose in alleviating the strain on traditional ferry services.

“This is not designed to carry passengers except you can carry about 4o inside but this is where we carry vehicles. On the regular ferry, you can only carry 32 vehicles, so when you pass 32 vehicles you have to wait for the next day. With the Hercules, this is also sailing behind and making a big difference in the lives of people,” the public works minister highlighted.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, and Superintendent of the Parika Stelling, Tamesh Persaud

The inception of the MV Hercules was the brainchild of His Excellency, President Mohamed Ali, in response to the appeals of residents along the Essequibo Coast tackling the significant increase in traffic flow in key routes such as Leguan, Wakenaam, Supenaam, and Bartica.

The introduction of the vessel, coupled with the convenience of online booking, marks a significant improvement in the country’s transportation infrastructure geared at addressing the pressing needs of farmers and residents alike.

The MV Hercules

The MV Hercules, with its capacity to carry 54 vehicles and 40 passengers, steps in when the traditional ferries reach their capacity, especially during periods of excess traffic, ensuring smoother transit and shorting waiting time for passengers.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

