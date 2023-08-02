MV MA Lisha’s Inaugural Trip

The new and eagerly anticipated $2.5 billion (US$12.7M) MV MA Lisha will depart Port Georgetown on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 16:00hrs (4PM) for its inaugural trip to Region One.

MV MA Lisha will then return to Georgetown from Kumaka, Region One on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 16:00hrs. (4PM)

The ferry which will ply the Barima-Waini/Georgetown route can accommodate 250 revenue paying passengers, 12 Sedan type vehicles and 2 trucks.

MV MA Lisha was built by Indian company Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited and has special features to mitigate challenges faced by travelers.

