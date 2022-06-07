MV Sabanto making regular round trips to accommodate businesses

The Management of the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) wishes to assure residents of Supenaam and other persons traversing the Supenaam-Parika route, that the MV Sabanto continues to make as many round trips as possible, to accommodate travel and eliminate any form of congestion at either port.

Citizens are being reminded that the MV Sabanto is the lone vessel servicing the route daily, as the MV Kanawan is off T&HD’s schedule for five weeks for rehabilitation.

Since June 1, 2022, the MV Sabanto has accommodated over 3,489 passengers and 1, 029 vehicles crossing.

T&HD has in place its usual scheduled first departure from Supenaam to Parika at 05:00AM and a final scheduled daily departure time from Parika to Supenaam at approximately 07:00 – 7:30PM.

However, throughout the day, the vessel operates on a TOUCH AND GO basis depending on the traffic and tide. In the last several days the vessel has made more than its usual number of trips to accommodate persons and vehicles needing to cross with dry goods, produce or materials. On June 1, 2022, 182 vehicles were crossed, June 2 – 179, June 3 – 197, June 4 – 194, June 5 – 187 and up to 10AM today, 90 vehicles.

Timing has also varied, except for the 05:00AM schedule, the MV Sabanto has worked beyond its usual daily operating schedule, twice in the past few days it has departed Parika after 09:00PM and on another occasion after midnight, to ensure persons and businesses were not greatly affected by the modified operations.

The increased round trips are also aimed at alleviating any traffic congestion at the Parika or Supenaam Stellings.

T&HD again thank members of the public for their patience and again appeal for continued understanding of the situation.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

