N/A Mayor applauds Govt’s nationwide clean up drive

Mayor of New Amsterdam, Winifred Heywood, has commended His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and his government for leading the massive clean up exercise nationwide.

Mayor Heywood said the administration’s effort must be applauded, since it has provided a major facelift to the country’s oldest town.

She made the statements Tuesday evening, during her remarks at the flag raising ceremony to commemorate Guyana’s 52nd Republic anniversary, at State House, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

“I wish to express my gratitude first of all to the President of our country, because he would have seen it fit some time ago, when he decided he was going everywhere and do clean up.

Mayor of New Amsterdam, Winifred Heywood

I want to thank him, the regional chairman and his entire team for collaborating with council in assisting us with the cleaning and clearing of our town,” the chief resident said.

Beginning last month, President Ali spearheaded a number of clean up exercises in regions across Guyana, with the aim of creating family-oriented communities.

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali participates in a recent clean up exercise

Deemed “Operation Clean Up,” the move saw participation from all cabinet members, ranks of the joint services, members of the private sector and combined agencies. The exercise was also taken to Berbice.

Mayor Haywood lauded the Berbice Chambers of Commerce, the Guyana Prison Service and the business community, which she said contributed significantly to the cleaning of New Amsterdam.

“Long live the town of New Amsterdam, standing tall, 130 years; long live Guyana,” the retired head teacher concluded.

Prime Minister, Mark Phillips, M.P participates in a recent clean up exercise

Regional Chairman, David Armogan said the President along with his cabinet members, has a vision and continue to work to accomplish their mandate. The chairman said Guyana is progressing which will bring dreams to reality, “Which is on the road to ensure every Guyanese can enjoy a happy and prosperous life. There is not a Guyana for Afro Guyanese, there is not a Guyana for Indo Guyanese, there is not a Guyana for Chinese…there is ‘One Guyana’ for all Guyanese.”

Regional Chairman, David Armogan

Further, he said the onus is on all Guyanese to work hard to ensure the nation prosper as fast as possible. Regional Executive Officer, Narindra Persaud also called for Guyana to put aside their political differences and unite to promote a ‘one Guyana.’