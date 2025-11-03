Nadir remains Speaker, Dr Mahadeo is deputy of 13th Parliament

Former parliamentarian and government minister Manzoor Nadir will serve as the Speaker of the National Assembly, following his swearing in at the first sitting of the 13th Parliament on Monday.

He was nominated by Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and seconded by Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira. No other nominations were made.

Nadir, an economist by profession, previously served as Speaker in the 12th Parliament.

Meanwhile, the Director General of the Ministry of Health, Dr Vishwa Mahadeo, was elected Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly by a majority vote.

Monday’s sitting marks the first sitting since the country elected a new government following the September 1 General and Regional Elections (GRE), in accordance with Article 69 (1) of the Constitution of Guyana.