Nandranie Coonjah sworn in as new Member of Parliament

Newest Member of Parliament for the Peoples’ Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), Nandranie Coonjah said her addition to the National Assembly will be one of virtue.

Coonjah took the Oath of Office before Clerk of the National Assembly, Sherlock Isaacs, during the 65th Sitting of the National Assembly at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) on Thursday.

Nandranie Coonjah taking the Oath

Coonjah was extracted from the PPP/C’s Geographic List of Candidates for Region Two.

A food caterer, Coonjah has been recognised for her work with the school feeding programme and is also a Commissioner on the Women and Gender Equality Commission.

New Member of Parliament, Nandranie Coonjah

Under Guyana’s electoral system, 25 of the 65 Members of Parliament are elected from the 10 geographical constituencies; the other 40 are pulled from the national top-up list.

Coonjah is replacing former Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, and Member of Parliament, Nigel Dharamlall who tendered his resignation on July 13.

