National census on for this year – Finance Minister

In keeping with the ten-year cycle, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for finance, Dr. Ashni Singh said that a national census will be conducted in 2022.

The finance minister made the announcement, while responding to questions from Opposition Member of Parliament, Tabitha Sarabo Halley, during the consideration of estimates and expenditures for the Ministry of Finance on Thursday.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance Dr. Ashni Singh during the consideration of estimates and expenditures

During his budget presentation last month, Minister Singh said 2022 will be a significant year for statistics in Guyana and the region.

“Census 2022 will establish baseline data sets that inform and guide policy at all levels. For the first time, the national census will utilise Geographic Information Systems (GIS) to improve mapping. The resultant Census data would strengthen evidence-based development planning, and support policies and programmes in all areas, as well as the monitoring and updating of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” the senior minister articulated.

He reminded that the government recognises the immense value and importance of quality, timely and reliable data to inform and drive policy and decision making at all levels.

He said government will continue to strengthen the Bureau of Statistics and the National Statistical System this year, to improve cooperation, coordination and streamlining of data capture, sharing, processing, analysis and reporting across the various statistical offices of government to enhance the quality, timeliness and reliability of data.

The Population and Housing Census is Guyana’s largest national data collection exercise, which is conducted every 10 years. During the census exercise, visits are made to every household in every part of the country to collect social, demographic and economic data on the population.

The census is an extremely important national exercise and it is every citizen’s duty to cooperate according to the laws of Guyana, as it produces a large amount of data and information used for planning and national development. In the last survey, which was completed in 2012, Guyana recorded 746,955 citizens.