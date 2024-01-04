National Job Bank provided 196 persons with employment

A total of 196 persons have been gainfully employed through the Ministry of Labour’s National Job Bank Initiative in 2023.

This was disclosed by Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton during a press conference at the ministry’s head office, Brickdam, Georgetown, on Tuesday.

“People come in here every day and they receive help. They are placed in jobs across the country…There are enough jobs around for people who need a job, whilst you are looking for your dream job,” Minister Hamilton emphasised while engaging media operatives.

The job bank was conceptualised in March 2022 to tackle unemployment. A total of 391 employers registered with the initiative to post vacancies within their organisations.

In 2023, some 2,618 people posted their resumes on the job bank website.

Meanwhile, the labour ministry’s Central Recruitment and Manpower Agency (CRMA) continues to host training sessions, career fairs, as well as seminars to ensure job seekers are prepared for workplace demands.

With the exception of Region Eight, Minister Hamilton highlighted the presence of officers in various regions, fostering a connection that enables the officers to familiarise themselves with the companies operating in those areas.

He highlighted that the ministry will keep working with the public and private sectors on a variety of engagements, such as employment fairs and sensitisation workshops.

The labour ministry has conducted 1,135 awareness sessions with employers and employees throughout Guyana.

Job readiness workshops were also conducted in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, Ten, and Georgetown last year.

“Coming out of these job readiness sessions, we have had 100 persons benefitting from the workshops,” Minister Hamilton posited.

