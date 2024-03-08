National Ramadan Village to be established in Guyana

For the first time in Guyana, a National Ramadan Village will be established. This is through collaborative efforts by the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG), the Guyana Islamic Trust (GIT), the Muslim Youth Organisation of Guyana (MYO), and the Government of Guyana.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a period of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community. It is one of the Five Pillars of Islam and lasts twenty-nine to thirty days, from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next.

This groundbreaking initiative of the National Ramadan village, will be on the lawns of the MYO, here at Woolford Avenue, Georgetown and will be opened on all weekends, Fridays-Sundays, during the month of Ramadan. Laylat-ul-Qadr (Night of Power) generally on the 27th night of Ramadan will also be observed at the National Ramadan Village.

With an open-air concept, the National Ramadan village, in addition to offering a unique opportunity for all Guyanese to experience the spiritual ambience of Ramadan, is also intended for families to gather and share with others for the breaking of fast together. It will facilitate prayers, reflection and education during this very sacred month.

In the evenings, presentations by learned Islamic scholars will serve to enlighten all on Islam through various topics, including the important role of women and women empowerment and youth.

Majhreb and Isha Salat (evening and night prayers) along with Taraweeh (prayers specific to the Holy month of Ramadan), will be offered and led by learned Imams.

The National Ramadan village, with illuminated minarets and other relevant components prominent in its grand settings, will offer a magnificent sight to behold. This creates an attractive atmosphere for all, thereby allowing for the teachings of Ramadan and its virtues to transcend the Mosques.

In this beautiful multifaceted society of ours, participating and sharing in each other’s culture, traditions and festivities are fixtures which allow for the further strengthening of bonds and enlightenment. The National Ramadan Village provides yet another opportunity to build upon the rich tradition.

Complementing the components of prayers and spiritual reflection which are associated with the Holy month of Ramadan, the village also comprises of a number of booths which will showcase the various aspects of the teachings of Islam along with garments, literature, local and international cuisine including sweetmeats and a children’s play area.

In addition to the provision of Iftar, the cuisine booths provide options through sale of what will be on display.

The National Ramadan village will be launched on Monday, March 11 at 430 pm by H.E. President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali. All are invited. The village will be opened from 4:00 pm – 10:00 pm on the days mentioned with entrances from Albert Street and Woolford Avenue.

In an effort to allow brothers and sisters within the Diaspora to participate, arrangements have also been made through the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) for a special Islamic Heritage Tour – Discovering Islamic Culture and Religion – on this historic occasion of the first National Ramadan Village in Guyana. Director of the GTA, Brother Kamrul Baksh will elaborate.

