National Sports Commission launches new rugby sport academy

A new rugby sport academy, spearheaded by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport’s National Sports Commission in partnership with the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) was launched on Sunday to foster and harness the raw talents of youths between the of ages six to nineteen.

At the launch held at the National Park, Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle said the sport academies that are being rolled out is a promise being fulfilled by government.

Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle

“This nursery and this academy are something that was just an idea maybe a year or two years ago. As a matter a fact, it is something that is enshrined in the manifesto of the PPP/C Government and it was an idea and then it became a promise and it is now becoming a reality.”

The sport nursery is the seventh of its kind being rolled out in partnership with existing sport associations.

Head of the sport academy, Cristy Campbell encouraged the youths to utilise the opportunities available through the sport to develop their talents. She said the academy offers more than just training.

Head of the sport academy, Cristy Campbell

“I hope this opportunity that is presented to you is grasped with full hands. I hope you deliver what is expected and use the resources that we are presenting to you to be better athletes, to develop your talent and to move on to the international scene. The academy is just not about training, this is not the only aspect that we are offering it also comes with a physiotherapist, a nutritionist and we also have a sport psychologist, who are all employed by the national sport commission to help you to be rounded athletes.”

Some 160 persons will participate in the programme.

According to Campbell, an academy will soon be launched for swimmers.

Within the last few months, the ministry, through the NSC, launched six academies of the 12 sport disciplines. They include badminton, athletics and table tennis.