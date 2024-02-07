NDCs begin receiving computers to help in single window process

The sum of $12 million will be spent on the procurement of desktop computers for several Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) across the country.

This investment is to aid the NDCs in the Planning and Development Single Window process which will soon be implemented by the government to ease doing business in Guyana.

A representative from one of the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) collecting a computer from a representative from the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development

The first set of Dell OptiPlex Micro Desktop computers was on Tuesday handed over to 17 NDCs across the Demerara-Mahaica region to the tune of $2.9 million.

The single window system provides for the establishment of an electronic platform for processing and approving planning and building permits.

It simplifies the functions of an NDC as it relates to land and contracts that may be taking place in a specific area.

It will also enhance transparency since the system will allow for central government to access all information including land issues and infrastructural agreements at the various NDC locations.

Furthermore, it grants the central authority the ability to rectify any issues that may arise, ensuring seamless operations across the different NDCs.

The establishment of the single window system is being spearheaded by the Ministry of Housing and Water.

A $202 million contract was inked for the development and implementation of the information technology (IT) platform for the single window system.

This followed the passage of the Planning and Development Single Window System Bill passed in the National Assembly in July last year.

The ministry also held extensive consultations targeting NDCs, Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs), Town Councils, private sector bodies, and other government agencies.

