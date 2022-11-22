NDIA monitoring pumps, sluices across the city in light of heavy rainfall

– Min Mustapha leads inspection

Following approximately four inches of rainfall recorded today and the anticipated high-intensity rainfall in the coming days, a team from the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), led by Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha inspected drainage pumps and sluices in the city with the view of making any necessary interventions to avoid any flooding as a result of anticipated rainfall. The NDIA assigned three engineers to the city who will monitor on a 24-hour basis to ensure all pumps and sluices are operable and open on time to minimise any possible flooding in Georgetown and its environs.

Further, the NDIA informs residents of Georgetown that the Princess Street pump is now inoperable after it came into contact with a piece of wood. The NDIA is in the process of extracting the pump to effect repairs and will work around the clock to ensure that it becomes operable in the shortest possible time. This, however, could have a severe impact on the effectiveness with which water is drained from the land, particularly in light of anticipated high-intensity rainfall in the coming days.

The NDIA is therefore urging citizens to desist from wantonly dumping garbage and other refuse in waterways and in the vicinity of pumps. This act could have catastrophic consequences for communities. Only a few days ago, His Excellency President Dr Irfaan Ali posted images on his Facebook of large amounts of debris, including metals, vehicle tyres, plastic barrels and other trash removed from the Kitty Pump Station during the recent national clean-up exercise. As a matter of fact, some 38 tyres were removed.

These irresponsible acts will continue to have severe negative impacts on flood management in communities and we, therefore, urge residents to be responsible when disposing of garbage. We urge citizens to continue to exercise precaution during this period and to report any flooding or possible flooding to the NDIA.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

