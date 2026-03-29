NDMA takes digital skills to remote Region Nine communities

Residents of nine hinterland communities across Rupununi in Region Nine are now better equipped to navigate the digital world, following a series of e-services and cybersecurity awareness sessions conducted by the National Data Management Authority (NDMA).

The outreach, which occured in communities including Taushida, Tiger Pond, Pain Pang, Kakshibai, Yorung Paru, Tipuru, and Bina Hill, reached a total of 185 residents.

Residents of Region Nine engaged in e-service and cybersecurity awareness sessions

This achievement marks yet another step in the government’s drive to ensure that geography is no barrier to digital inclusion.

According to the Office of the Prime Minister, participants were taken through practical skills including how to protect themselves online, create strong passwords, and access government e-services with confidence. These are tools that are increasingly essential as Guyana accelerates its national digitalisation agenda.

The sessions form part of a broader push to extend digital literacy beyond urban centres and into the country’s most remote communities.

Region Nine, characterised by vast savannahs and mountain ranges in the Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo, has historically faced challenges in accessing service that are often taken for granted in coastal Guyana.

The NDMA’s community visit represents a deliberate effort to close that gap, in keeping with the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration’s commitment to digital inclusion as outlined in its 2025-2030 Manifesto.

Already, the government has commenced the rollout of the electronic identification card (e-ID) which will enable easier access to key government and financial services. This is among a number of initiatives implemented by the adminstration as part of its digitalisation agenda.