Need for greater accountability and sustainability at City Hall in execution of works – Minister Edghill

Ministry of Public Works

Press Release

Tuesday, August 18, 2020

[In the photo, from left] Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill, and the Mayor of Georgetown, His Worship, Ubraj Narine [In the photo, from left] Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill, the Mayor of Georgetown, His Worship, Ubraj Narine, and his Deputy Mayor, Alfred Mentore

During a courtesy call today, Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill, met with Georgetown’s Mayor, His Worship, Ubraj Narine, and Deputy Mayor, Alfred Mentore, to discuss areas of mutual interest for the beautification and enhancement of the city.

Amongst some of the areas deliberated were; the cemetery – clean up and burial initiatives, improved waste management, efficient waste collection from business entities, vending at the Kingston Sea Wall, drainage and flood control, the cleaning of the roadways; specifically where dead animals are left on the road to decay, the urban road projects, imperative challenges faced by City Hall and the corrective measures that need to be implemented to effectively enhance the Garden City.

Minister Edghill, the Mayor, and Deputy Mayor agreed to have a sit-down with their technical personnel to have an accountable and sustainable team to overlook the works of the city. The Minister further noted the importance of this is to prevent any neglect as it relates to the execution of projects for the benefit of our Guyanese populace.