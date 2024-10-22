New 1.5km road, $35 million primary school for Karasabai

Design works are nearing completion for constructing a 1.5-kilometre concrete road connecting Karasabai to Tiger Pond and other satellite villages in the South Pakaraima Mountains, Region Nine.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made this announcement on Sunday during his engagement with residents of the surrounding villages.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing the residents of Karasabai

“We will use the local labour right from this community to build the road that connects Karasabai and other communities. Before the end of this month, the engineers will complete the design of this road connection,” he pledged.

A similar model has been used for the construction of the 1.2-kilometre road in White Water, Region One. The project totals approximately $200 million and will see close to $20 million from labour costs poured back into the community within three months.

President Ali explained that Region One now has more than 50 persons skilled in the construction of concrete roads, and the aim is to replicate this approach in Karasabai.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali being greeted by students alongside Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand

To ensure local benefits, residents will be trained to complete the road works, and materials will be sourced from within the region.

President Ali also disclosed that in November, the government will be turning the sod for the construction of a new $35 million primary school in the village.

This project will form part of the PPP/C administration’s ongoing efforts to improve educational access in the region.

A $1.7 billion modern secondary school is underway in the village and will have dormitory facilities to accommodate more than 500 students and teachers’ quarters with a 35-teacher capacity.

Residents gathered at the meeting

Once completed, the facility will cater for 500 students in the classrooms and 250 students in the dormitories.

This is a significant development for students in the Karasabai sub-district from communities such as Tiger Pond, Cracrana, Tsushima, Kokshebai and Yurong Paru, who did not have adequate access to sound secondary education.

The president also outlined several key investments in the region, including the $2.7 billion spent on housing and water, and the $1.2 billion expended on agricultural development.

These investments reflect the government’s commitment to Guyanese and its dedication to ensuring that every community, regardless of location, benefits from the country’s transformation.

“I want to assure you that the people’s Progressive Party, civic government was on your side yesterday, today and tomorrow. I want to assure you that the development plans that we have for this region not only are we looking at the structure, but we’re looking at giving young people immense opportunities,” he assured.

During his visit, the president handed over ‘All Terrain’ Vehicles (ATVs) to several communities.

