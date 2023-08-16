New $294M Vigilance Magistrates’ Court Commissioned

A new $294 million Magistrates’ Court was on Wednesday commissioned at Vigilance, East Coast Demerara.

The building was commissioned by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, who noted that it demonstrates the government’s commitment to investing in the reformation of the judicial system.

The cutting of the ribbon to officially open the new Vigilance Magistrates Court

“It demonstrates vividly the government’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that there is equal and ready access to justice right across the length and breadth of our country.

“Government is very cognisant that with the economic and social transformation taking place in our country, so must the justice system, the rule of law and access to justice, and the government is committed to invest heavily in those areas,” the attorney general underscored.

Unveiling the plaque

He pointed out that the court will play an important role in that magisterial district.

“It could not have come at a better time, massive changes are taking place across the legal sector, across the legislative landscape and in particular in the area of criminal justice and in areas that will impact this magistrates’ court,” he said.

Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards

Meanwhile, Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards noted that the new court is long overdue, as she highlighted the challenges encountered in the previous building which was constructed in the 1940s.

The building, features two court rooms, living quarters, a drug treatment department, domestic violence hearing room, interview rooms for survivors, smart courts and a waiting area.

One of the new court rooms

“We are truly grateful to the state of Guyana, the Ministry of Finance, His Excellency the President and all the stakeholders who would have worked tirelessly to help us to have such a smart facility, this smart court will get smarter as we advance and it’s an idea whose time has come,” Justice Cummings-Edwards stated.

The court also features a modern digital payment system for bail and other fees through GTT’s Mobile Money Guyana (MMG).

Members of the diplomatic Corps in attendance at the commissioning ceremony

The new court is part of the transformation of the justice sector in Guyana and is expected to serve the staff and people of the east coast more efficiently.

Living quarters for magistrates at the New Vigilance Magistrates’ Court

A section of the gathering

Waiting area for visitors

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

