New 600-kVA generator ensures reliable digital healthcare at Festival City Polyclinic

The installation of a 600 KVA industrial generator at the Festival City Polyclinic will now significantly improve healthcare delivery, ensuring uninterrupted services and strengthening patient care.

Commissioned on February 21, 2026, the generator supplies 220/120 volts. It represents a major investment by the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) to enhance efficiency and service continuity at one of its primary care facilities.

Before this upgrade, frequent power outages disrupted clinic operations, affecting water supply, halting equipment, and forcing the rescheduling of patients.

Nurses were at times required to move to areas with natural light to continue administering vaccinations and other essential services.

The 600 KVA industrial generator, which was installed at the Festival City Polyclinic

With the new generator in place, those disruptions have been eliminated.

The polyclinic can now continue operations seamlessly during power outages, allowing consultations, pharmacy services, and routine care to proceed without interruption.

Patients are no longer turned away, and the overall flow of healthcare delivery has improved.

The installation also supports the facility’s transition to digital healthcare through the Electronic Health Records (EHR) system.

The platform replaces paper-based records with a centralised digital database, enabling healthcare providers to access a patient’s complete medical history across departments.

This system allows for more efficient and coordinated care, improving the ability of medical staff to track treatments, monitor medications, and reduce the risk of conflicting prescriptions.

By consolidating patient information in one place, the EHR enhances both the quality and safety of care delivered.

More than just an infrastructure upgrade, the generator represents resilience and progress, reinforcing GPHC’s commitment to modernising healthcare services and improving the patient experience.