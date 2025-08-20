New $930M Tuschen Secondary commissioned, matches any school in CELAC region – Pres. Ali

Speaking at the newly commissioned $930 million Tuschen Secondary School in Region Three on Wednesday, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali boasted that it can compete with any other of its kind in the Caribbean and Latin American (CELAC) region.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivers the keynote address at the commissioning of the Tuschen Secondary School

The one-flat facility with several allied buildings has 24 classrooms, laboratories, a TVET centre, a canteen, a multi-purpose hall and a cafeteria, a sanitary block, fire prevention mechanisms, and an outdoor recreational facility.

President Ali said that the new school, which can accommodate 800 students, is another example of a commitment being delivered by the government.

“Today is about new opportunities. Today is about you here in Tuschen and in Region Three, adding to your regional asset a piece of infrastructure that is second to none in our country. Today, we are not giving you something that is halfway there. Today, we are delivering to the people of Region Three a school that can match any other such school in the entire Caribbean and Latin American region,” he told those gathered.

A bird’s-eye view of the newly commissioned million Tuschen Secondary School in Region Three

The government, he stated, is investing in education to revolutionise its delivery and access, ensuring higher levels of attainment.

President Ali highlighted that universal secondary education will become a reality sooner rather than later.

“Education, I want to say, is the single most important foundation upon which the future of our country will be built, so that when we build a school, we are not simply erecting another centre of learning. We are laying the foundation of the new Guyana that is being created.”

The president noted that his government has made education its top priority, explaining that it is a revolution that transforms people from merely surviving to thriving human beings.

An inside view of the new Tuschen Secondary School

He said the PPP/C government aims to develop a knowledge economy by 2030 through targeted educational investments.

“We must be part of that new frontier of being solutions to world problems. That is what a knowledge economy does, and we are investing in that knowledge economy,” he added. “When we speak about their biopharma industry, that is exactly what it is about; building a knowledge economy, and that is why this government has made education our top priority.”

With the commissioning of Tuschen Secondary, the region will have five brand-new secondary schools by 2026. It is part of the government’s wider educational agenda to expand the highest quality of education across the region.

The new secondary school will facilitate evening classes and other programmes for medical students and those studying through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning scholarship programme.