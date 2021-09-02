New AmCham Chair urged to accelerate US/Guyana trade relations

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Wednesday, charged newly elected president of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) Guyana, Attorney Devindra Kissoon to be fervent in the promotion of partnerships, particularly between Guyana and the United States.

The President made the call during the 3rd Annual General Meeting of AmCham at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre. He congratulated Kissoon on his appointment.

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali

“He assumes the post at an important juncture in the relationship between Guyana and the United States. Our two states are keen to intensify business contacts. AmCham Guyana has a pivotal role to play in accelerating trade ties and in fostering joint partnerships between local and United States companies.”

The President said he is pleased that over the past three years, the Chamber has integrated well into society, building good relationships with the Government and other stakeholders. The organisation has also had countless opportunities to share its views on matters affecting the private sector.

Newly elected President of AmCham Guyana, Attorney-at-Law Devindra Kissoon

Dr. Ali said as AmCham works to foster partnerships, Government will do its part to create a more attractive business environment.

“We are already working to create a single window where investors will only need to submit one set of documents and every regulator can then access it through the internet, and the development of a special platform to facilitate granting of licenses and the many other necessary instruments that are required in doing business here.

Outgoing President of AmCham, Zulfikar Ally

This will eliminate tedious processes frustrating investors in Guyana. There are several other initiatives on the way to look at the overall competitiveness of our investment climate.”

Government has appointed its incumbent Chair, Zulfikar Ally, to serve as Deputy Chief of Mission to the United States in Washington.

US Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch pointed to the need for improvement in the ease of doing business in Guyana, and acknowledged that the current administration is on a path to achieving this.

US Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch

Meanwhile, Mr. Kissoon noted that in just under a year of the new Government’s term, Guyana is enjoying heightened relations with the US, and lauded the chamber for maintaining strong values of integrity.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, MP; and Foreign Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Robert Persaud also attended the event.