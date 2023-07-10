New Amsterdam, Corriverton to get new training facilities

The Ministry of Labour’s Board of Industrial Training (BIT) will be constructing training facilities in New Amsterdam and Corriverton, Region Six, at a total value of over $83 million.

Two contracts were inked between the government, NK Enterprise Inc, and Perba Trading and Construction at the ministry’s boardroom, Brickdam, Georgetown, on Monday to execute the projects.

NK Enterprise Inc is tasked with constructing the training facility in the town of New Amsterdam to the tune of $44.8 million, while the other company will build the Corriverton skills centre at a cost of some $39.9 million.

Permanent Secretary, Bishram Kuppen handing over the contract to NK Enterprise Inc

The construction of the facilities will commence soon and all efforts will be made to ensure they are completed by year-end.

The plots of land identified in the two towns were provided to the ministry by the respective Town Councils.

Permanent Secretary, Bishram Kuppen handing over the contract to Perba Trading and Construction

In his charge to the contractors and consultants, Minister Joseph Hamilton stressed that efforts are being made to ensure Guyanese not only have the knowledge and skills but are certified.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton

“Importantly, we have to build the training facilities that are at the levels of the Caribbean Vocational Qualification’s standards,” Minister Hamilton asserted.

He said apart from establishing the two new training centres, rehabilitation works will be conducted on the facility at Unity, Mahaica to certify and accredit persons who already have a skill.

Contract signing ceremony at the Ministry of Labour

Minister Hamilton believes that when persons are equipped it is easier to identify projects in communities and allow residents there to undertake the jobs.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

