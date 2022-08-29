New bamboo craft skills to assist vulnerable persons – Min. Dharamlall

The skills gained from the Training Workshop on Sustainable Bamboo Development in Guyana will assist in bringing economic sustainability to vulnerable individuals, and enable them to create wealth.

This was stated by Local Government and Regional Development Minister, Nigel Dharamlall on Monday.

He made these remarks at the graduation ceremony for the workshop held at the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) building on High Street, Georgetown.

The workshop, which began on August 15, 2022, was done both virtually and on-site. It aimed to raise awareness of stakeholders in Guyana on bamboo and rattan’s roles in social and economic development.

It saw 60 persons graduating on Monday after the successful completion of the programme.

It also sought to promote well-being for indigenous people, women, and entrepreneurs, by sharing bamboo weaving technologies.

During his remarks, Minister Dharamlall lauded the creativity of the participants.

The minister stated that they were among those who assist in building Guyana.

“I think the creativity of the people who are engaged in craft production amazes millions of people around this world…that persons can see a bamboo plant, or a rattan vine, and they can make a living out of it, or they can make a creation out of it. So, while some of us are focusing on academia, other people are actually building our country,” he stated.

He went on to highlight the importance of the project while underlining that participants’ involvement in the project was ‘not a matter of chance’ but part of the objective of the PPP/C Government.

He further noted that the project fits into the vision of President Dr Irfaan Ali in repositioning the country and ensuring that there is space for everyone to participate.

“Making sure that we are able to enliven communities, bringing vulnerable groups to public attention…for them to be able to create their own wealth and sustain their lives through viable enterprises,” the minister added.

He encouraged participants to use their new found skills to aid in developing themselves and their communities economically.

Also speaking at the ceremony, one of the participants, Malieka Russell, said that the programme has helped her to learn a new skill that she will not only be able to earn an income from, but also impart knowledge.

Russell said, “I am thankful for the opportunity to learn a new skill, and as we know, bamboo is fairly new to our country, and definitely we will be able to use bamboo differently now that we know of this new area.”

She also expressed appreciation for all the lessons learnt during the workshop, including the principle of respecting their craft.

“We have learned some new skills; wherein whatever we do, we respect what it is we’re doing, we respect others, and we work together for the better good of our country,” she said.

Other participants expressed similar sentiments.

The Training Workshop on Sustainable Bamboo Development in Guyana was the brainchild of Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo following discussions with the Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, H.E. Guo Haiyan, and other ministers of government.

It ties into the PPP/C government’s commitment to building sustainable livelihood projects while supporting vulnerable groups. The workshop was made possible through the collaboration of the International Bamboo and Rattan Organisation (INBAR), Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development and the Chinese Embassy in Guyana.

