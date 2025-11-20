New Berbice Bridge contract now under negotiation

A new bridge is set to be constructed across the Berbice River, and the contract is under negotiation. This is a development that promises to transform transport and economic activity in Region Six.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, shared this announcement on the Starting Point podcast aired on Wednesday.

The project is designed to mirror the US$262 million high-span Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge and has already gone out to tender, with proposals already received.

Minister Edghill revealed that a preferred bidder has been identified, and the government’s negotiation team is currently finalising the contract.

“I would expect that we should be able to get closure to those negotiations and the contract signed before the end of this year,” he said.

Current Berbice Bridge

The bridge is being positioned as a transformative investment for residents and businesses, as it will be closely linked to the wider development drive at Palmyra.

A cluster of large-scale projects is planned for the area, including a new housing scheme, a national stadium, a deep-water harbour, a municipal airport, a cultural market and a new gas pipeline.

Minister Edghill also added that a four-lane road is being constructed from Palmyra to Moleson Creek.

This road network will be connected to the highly anticipated Corentyne River Bridge, a government-to-government arrangement with Suriname.

An aerial view of a portion of Palmyra that is destined for massive development

Both countries have signalled their intentions to advance the cross-border bridge once internal processes are completed.

Once finalised, the new Berbice River Bridge will serve as a vital transportation link, enhancing regional trade by improving the movement of goods and services.

It is also expected to create numerous job opportunities and stimulate the tourism sector.