New course equips youths with skills for aviation boom

Over the next nine months, twenty young residents from Region Two will benefit from the Aircraft Maintenance Foundation Skill training at the Essequibo Technical Institute located at Anna Regina on the Essequibo Coast.

Six females and 14 males make up the first cohort of this training.

Some of the beneficiaries of the BIT training

The Ministry of Labour’s Board of Industrial Training, in collaboration with the Art Williams and Harry Wendt Aeronautical Engineering School, last Friday, launched its Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) Level One training in Aircraft Maintenance.

In his feature remarks, Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton posited that his ministry recognised the untapped potential to democratize access to first-rate aviation training by reaching young men and women beyond Region Four.

“We are taking this program to the young men and women across Guyana in every region, every community, and every technical institute that is ready to meet the challenge,” he said.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton

Outlining the importance of the training, Minister Hamilton added that “Aviation maintenance is not just a technical skill. It is a career for the future, critical to sectors like transportation, oil and gas, tourism, logistics and even national security.”

Minister Hamilton, while highlighting the programme’s significance, charged the participants to embrace this opportunity with confidence, discipline, and determination.

“Whether you choose to advance to higher levels, pursue your aircraft maintenance engineering license or pivot to interrelated fields, the sky is the limit and your journey begins right here at the Essequibo Technical Institute.”

General Manager, Art Williams and Harry Wendt, Aeronautical Engineering School, Nalini Chanderban

General Manager of the Art Williams and Harry Wendt Aeronautical Engineering School, Nalini Chanderban, was also on hand for the launch.

Chanderban noted that the launch marks not just the beginning of a training program, but also the beginning of new opportunities, careers, and a new generation of skilled professionals in aviation.

She added that in a world where the aviation industry continues to grow and evolve rapidly, the demand for technical competence, safety, awareness and foundational excellence has never been greater.

“This initiative is not just a course. It is a strategic investment in our country’s aviation sector,” she explained.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of the Board of Industrial Training, Richard Maughn, stated that the CVQ Level One in Aircraft Maintenance and Foundation Skills programme represents the power of partnership.

He mentioned that it is reflective of how the BIT have been able to impact the lives of individuals throughout our country.





Chief Executive Officer, Board of Industrial Training, Richard Maughn

Beneficiary Cynthia Paul, 17, expressed gratitude for the programme.

She explained that the opportunity pivots her one step closer to realising her career in the aeronautical field.

Similarly, Maria Prince, 22, who completed a course in Welding and Fabrication, said that this initiative provides an opportunity for her career to be realised.

She was thankful to the government and stakeholders for taking the programme to Region Two.

One of the aircraft used for simulation training

The programme is designed to equip learners with essential skills in aircraft maintenance, ground operations, safety protocols, and technical communication. While fostering discipline, innovation and pride in craftsmanship, with strong roots in technical and vocational education and training.

Additionally, it is fully aligned with the Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) framework.