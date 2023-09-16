New Covent Garden water well to be operationalized by October  

The new $120 Million water well, which is being constructed at Covent Garden on the East Bank of Demerara, is expected to be operationalized by October.

This is according to Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal, who visited the site on Saturday to check on the progression of work that is being executed by its contracting company, Adamantium Holding.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal at the Covent Garden site

“This new well is expected to be connected to the treatment plant nearby, but in the initial stage it will be connected to a grid and that is expected to give service to at least 22,000 customers on the East Bank,” said Minister Croal.

During the inspection, it was observed that drilling was completed with works being left on the actual well to be constructed, marking it as 80 per cent completed.

Additionally, this Well has an approximate depth of 525 feet and is poised to deliver some 5,000 cubic meters of water per day to residents of Covent Garden and surrounding communities.

The project is being done in a collaborative manner, as it is being funded by the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA). It is undergoing technical work by the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI).

Further, the minister acknowledged the water service on the East Bank has been a challenge but assured that the matter is being addressed assiduously.

The site where the new water well is being constructed at Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara

“So, by the end of this year one can expect on the East Bank a better level of service and by the middle of next year everyone will be receiving treated water,” the housing and water minister assured.

With the constant construction of new Wells across the country, the government is aiming to bring portable and well-treated water to all of its citizens.

According to Minister Croal, they have met about 55 per cent of their commitment.

“As a government, we have committed that by 2025 at minimum 90 per cent of the coastland must have treated water. But while we are doing that, we also have the new housing schemes that are coming onstream to be connected as well,” he explained.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

