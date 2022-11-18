The Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand on Friday commissioned a new building of the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) at Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara.

This new facility is located at the Regional Department of Education Region Three and will cater to the needs of some 300 teachers. The commissioning of this new facility forms part of the ministry’s plan to achieve 100 per cent trained teachers in the classroom.

The Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand and Regional Chairman, Region Three, Mr. Inshan Ayube unveils the plaque

Delivering the feature address, Minister Manickchand stated that teachers are important assets to the development of a country. She noted that being cognisant of this, the Government through the Ministry of Education has taken several steps to ensure teachers are provided with training opportunities as well as being provided with other benefits to compensate them for their work.

With this, she announced that some 100 teachers across the country will be receiving duty-free concessions while 50 will be receiving scholarships to the University of Guyana. Additionally, the Education Minister told the gathering that from January 2023, “every teacher even as you train, will be receiving a salary as an in-service teacher.”

New CPCE facility commissioned in Region Three

Minister Manickchand also noted that the quality of service offered at CPCE will be improved.

Also delivering remarks, Chief Education Officer, Dr Marcel Hutson urged teachers to view themselves as an integral part of transforming Guyana’s education sector. He stated that teachers hold the responsibility to mould students.

Students from CPCE

CPCE Principal Ms. Noella Joseph noted that previously, training for teachers in Region Three was facilitated at Vreed-en-Hoop Primary School. However, due to the increase in the student population at the college, the facility was constructed to provide better training opportunities.

Regional Chairman, Region Three, Mr. Inshan Ayube was also present and encouraged the teachers to take full advantage of the opportunities presented.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

