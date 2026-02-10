New digital platform, youth cloud database part of PYAC’s 2026 agenda

Plans to roll out virtual academic lessons and healthy living and nutrition campaigns will headline the work programme of the President’s Youth Advisory Council (PYAC) in 2026, after some $75 million was approved by the committee of supply on Monday.

A digital youth engagement platform and a national youth cloud database will also be established this year, according to Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, as she defended the allocation during the consideration of the estimates and expenditure.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, during the consideration of the estimates and expenditure

The allocation mirrors the amount approved last year.

Minister Teixeira said the council’s spending reflected prudent financial management. The council had significantly reduced operational costs by utilising government facilities, including schools and Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs), instead of renting private spaces.

She disclosed that $15.9 million was spent on stipends for the council’s 29 members, each receiving $20,000 per month.

Young child at the PYAC Healthy Living and Lifestyle Choices Campaign

Additional spending included $2.5 million in grants to support agriculture-related initiatives in schools.

A further $13.9 million has been earmarked for stipends under the current allocation.

Minister Teixeira said the council’s work has focused on institutional building, policy engagement and national youth consultations.

Another key area of progress has been collaboration with ministries responsible for education, health, culture, youth and sport, as well as the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, to ensure youth priorities are integrated into national programmes.

Young people interested in joining the PYAC can contact the Office of the President or email pyac.gy@gmail.com.