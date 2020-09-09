New ferry to North West back on agenda

─ announcement on ferry to be made soon says Public Works Minister

Prior to leaving office in 2015, former President Donald Ramotar secured a loan from India for a new ferry for the North-West District and to date no ferry was delivered to the people of Region One. According to Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill, the ferry will be a reality.

“In the first 10 days of being in office, President Dr. Irfaan Ali and Vice President Dr. Jagdeo along with myself and our team engaged the Indian Government and we have been able to resolve most of those issues,” Minister Edghill stated in an interview with DPI.

Concerning those diplomatic talks, the Public Works Minister said an announcement is imminent.

Minister Edghill confirmed that the new ferry is expected to take 18 months to be both constructed and shipped to Guyana.

The MV Barima, Lady Northcote and the MV Kimbia vessels have plied the route between Region One and Georgetown.

These vessels are infamous for the lengthy time taken on the waters which were characterised by malfunctioned engines, which resulted in the journey being prolonged for days.

It is anticipated that the new ferry will relieve the burden on residents in Region One, thereby stimulating economic growth, as goods and services will be delivered in a shorter time, particularly since cold storage will be available on the vessel.

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill Aerial shot of Port Kaituma