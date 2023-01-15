New GMC to secure more markets for local produce -Min Mustapha

In an effort to support farmers and boost Guyana’s food sector, the Ministry of Agriculture is advancing plans to assist farmers in expanding their cultivation and finding markets for their produce.

The New Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) is actively looking for markets for the farmers’ produce, to ensure they are able to sell their products at competitive prices.

The agriculture ministry has assured that farmers will be provided with planting materials and other key items to help them expand their cultivation.

During a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha said the mechanism will benefit farmers and the country at large, as it will help to increase food production and improve food security.

“The PPP/C Government is expected to make significant investments in the food sector this year in order to ensure its growth and success,” the minister underscored.

He encouraged farmers to take advantage of the opportunities offered through the New GMC and cultivate more in order to benefit from the prospective markets.

Minister Mustapha said the marketing agency is also charged to expand its reach to areas where persons are now exploring the option of farming, to lend fundamental support.

“This is a positive development for the agriculture sector and is expected to have a positive impact on the livelihoods of farmers and the economy as a whole,” Minister Mustapha pointed out.

The government’s investment in the food sector is expected to help the sector flourish, create jobs and increase food production.

The ministry’s efforts is a welcomed move that is expected to benefit thousands.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has, on many counts, emphasised that his government’s interest in expanding the agriculture sector is rooted in the understanding that a strong food industry is essential for a country’s economic growth and food security.

Providing context, agriculture is a vital sector for many developing countries, as it is a major source of income for smallholder farmers, who make up a significant proportion of the population.

With an aggressive push for increased food production locally, the PPP/C Government understands that expansion of the sector can also lead to greater employment opportunities, particularly in rural areas, which can help to reduce poverty and improve the standard of living for many persons.

The government’s investment in the agricultural sector has taken many forms such as providing farmers with access to credit, technical assistance, and training, as well as investing in infrastructure, such as irrigation systems and rural roads.

Commended by thousands already, the ongoing undertaking will help make farming more efficient, productive and profitable for farmers.

The Dr Ali led Administration has also invested in research and development to improve crop yields and develop new crops, which is already making farming more sustainable and resilient to climate change.

