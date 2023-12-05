New Indian High Commissioner to Guyana meets with Foreign Secretary

─Discussions Focus on Trade, Investment, UN Security Council Seat, Essequibo Referendum

The new High Commissioner of India to Guyana, Dr. Amit Telang, paid a courtesy call on Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud. During the meeting, the two diplomats discussed a wide range of issues, including trade and investment opportunities, Guyana’s upcoming seat on the United Nations Security Council, and the recent referendum in Venezuela regarding Guyana’s Essequibo territory.

Share Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

