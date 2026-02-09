New investigative officer hired for improved inspection of child-care institutions

The hiring of a new investigative officer is expected to strengthen inspections and monitoring of child-care institutions in 2026, as the government moves to meet its 100 per cent inspection targets under the Indicators for the Rights of the Child Commission.

The update was provided by Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, during Monday’s sitting, as the consideration of the estimates and expenditure of Budget 2026 continued.

Opposition Member of Parliament Tabitha Sarabo-Halley raised concerns after reviewing volume two of the indicators for the Rights of the Child Commission, which showed that inspections of early childhood institutions, childcare facilities and places of detention for children in conflict did not reach 100 per cent in 2025.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira

In response, Teixeira explained that the shortfall stemmed from the absence of an investigative officer throughout 2025, adding that this gap has since been addressed by hiring an officer to support the commission’s work.

The minister also noted that inspections of institutions caring for children are conducted under other existing laws and agencies, including the Childcare and Protection Services, which has been actively inspecting childcare facilities and orphanages over the past two years.

Minister Teixeira said the commission is confident it will achieve its 100 per cent inspection target in 2026, supported by the newly hired investigative officer.

When asked whether one investigator would be sufficient, the minister clarified that inspections are conducted with the involvement of the commission’s seven members, who accompany visits, facilitate outreach programmes and participate in monitoring activities.

According to the minister, the commission believes that the combined efforts of the investigator and commissioners will allow for effective monitoring and inspection of all relevant institutions this year.