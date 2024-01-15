New lorry to provide economic opportunities in Kopinang, Region 8

The keys of a brand new lorry that was procured by the government through the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs was handed over to the Toshao of Kopinang Village, Region Eight Basil Pablo on Sunday.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai handed over the keys during her visit to the village on Sunday in the presence of villagers.

With this vehicle which is designed for the mountainous terrains, Kopinang will be able to transport goods and provide employment opportunities to those in the community.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai handing over the lorry’s key to Toshao, Basil Pablo

It will also be used for rentals to interested persons, thereby generating additional revenue streams to the village’s economy.

Minister Sukhai explained that a training programme for drivers will be rolled out in 2024.

“I am sure they’ll be able to employ someone who will take great care of this vehicle. These vehicles are pretty expensive and they have a high intended cost; that is if you don’t care about your vehicle,” she stated.

She also recommended that the rental cost for specially villagers should be subsidized.

“There should always be a different price to villagers and a different price for those private hires … private hires should be at the market rate,” the minister asserted.

This vehicle was procured with funds from the $3 billion supplementary that was provided by the government in 2022 following engagements with village leaders and President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali at the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference.

In 2023, Minister Sukhai also commissioned several projects in the village that were all funded by the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.

Two All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) were also provided to the tourism committee to boost their tourism product which is now under development.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

