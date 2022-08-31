New Magistrates Court for Westminster/Parfaite Harmonie, WBD, Region Three

Next year a new Magistrates Court will be constructed in the very populated Westminster/Parfaite Harmonie locality, arguably, the largest housing scheme in Guyana.

Today a team comprising of Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, MP, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon. Collin Croal, MP, Minister of Housing and Water and a technical team from that Ministry, Hon. Yonette Cummings, OR, Chancellor of the Judiciary, Hon. Roxanne George-Wiltshire, SC, CCH, Chief Justice, Ann McLennan, Chief Magistrate, and a team from the Supreme Court visited a plot of land identified by the Government of Guyana for the construction of a modern Magistrates Court.

The plot of land is conveniently located adjacent to the Parfaite Harmonie Police Station. Construction is expected to begin early next year.

In a comment, Attorney General Nandlall indicated that this is yet another example of constructive engagement and cooperation between the Executive and the Judiciary in their common pursuit to build a modern, competent and efficient justice system, accessible by and to every citizen, “the other two Magistrates Courts in close vicinity located at Wales and Vreed-en-Hoop, have been overburdened by the appreciable swell in population on the West Bank of Demerara due to new housing schemes established by the Government. This new Court house will significantly relieve the burden from the other two Courts.”

Next year new Magistrates Courts are also expected to be built at Friendship and Timehri, East Bank Demerara, Region 4 and Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast, Region 2.

