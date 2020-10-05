New Permanent Representative Accredited to UN

On October 2, 2020, Her Excellency Carolyn Rodrigues Birkett, was virtually accredited as Permanent Representative of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to the United Nations (UN). Mrs. Birkett will also take up the Chair of The Group of 77 (G77) and China.

Ms. Birkett has served as Director of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Liaison Office in Geneva since 2017. Before that, she was FAO’s Special Coordinator of Parliamentary Alliances, from 2015 to 2017.

Ms. Birkett served as Guyana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and International Cooperation from 2008 to 2015. She was Minister for Amerindian (Indigenous Peoples) Affairs from 2001 to 2008.

Ms. Birkett holds a bachelor’s degree in social work, with distinction, from the University of Guyana and a certificate in business administration from the University of Regina in Canada.