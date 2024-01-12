New pump station to be completed shortly at Cottage, Mahaicony

With the ongoing construction works on the new pump station at Cottage, Mahaicony, Region Five, the region’s drainage and irrigation (D&I) system will be further strengthened.

During an inspection of the pump station on Thursday Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha disclosed that that construction will be completed within three months.

(fourth from left): Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha during remarks

He was accompanied by Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and regional Development Anand Persaud, Chairman of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) Lionel Wordsworth, Regional Chairman Vickchand Ramphal and other officials.

“This, here, when it is completed will have the capacity to drain approximately 600 cubic sec per minute. This drainage [system] will be massive. Places like Trafalgar, we built new pump stations. And these things will continue. We will continue to work with you,” Minister Mustapha stressed.

Minister Mustapha also emphasised that the contractor will work on a 24-hour basis to complete the project within the stipulated deadline.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha and Chairman of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), Lionel Wordsworth inspecting ongoing works on the pump station at Cottage

The contract was awarded to VALS Construction to construct the pump station.

Almost 17 new pump stations are being constructed across the country.

The region will also benefit shortly from the construction of approximately five Hope-like canal drainage structures.

Furthermore, pump stations and sluices are among the additional support structures that will be constructed to help with the overall construction of the canals and help the residents in the meantime.

Minister Mustapha further noted, “These are the interventions we are making to increase drainage capacity so that farmers can have better areas to plant when we have heavy rainfall during the May-June period or end of the year.”

Pump Station at Cottage

In 2023, the NDIA was allocated $31.9 billion towards the construction and maintenance of various drainage structures and infrastructural works throughout the country.

Through the implementation of various strategic policies and investments, Guyana continues to emerge itself as a leader in CARICOM, advancing the agricultural food system agenda.

