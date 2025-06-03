New recreational space planned for East La Penitence

Residents of East La Penitence in Georgetown will soon benefit from a new recreational facility to support a range of community activities.

Following requests made by community members, work will commence tomorrow to construct a tarmac surface, providing a durable surface for sporting activities, including tennis and basketball.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill engages residents of East La Penitence

Lin Toney, a community member, expressed her excitement after Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill made the announcement on Monday during an afternoon consultation.

She told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that she is pleased with the government’s effort to transform the area into a safe space for meaningful engagement among children and adults.

“This is a very good initiative that will benefit the children in this area. The children used to play football and cricket in the streets and now they will have a better and safer environment,” Toney said.

An elated Lin Toney

She also welcomed recent road upgrades in the neighbourhood, noting that the improvements have made it easier for residents to get around.

Minister Edghill pledged to have his team assess the site immediately, with work set to start this week.

“The Government of Guyana is committed to start building this tarmac tomorrow morning. That is what the community asked for and we will deliver,” Minister Edghill stated.

He added that the facility will be designed to accommodate events beyond sports, including health fairs and community markets.

A community development group will be established to oversee and maintain the facility.

Minister Bishop Juan Edghill engages residents of East La Penitence The area earmarked for development in East La Penitence