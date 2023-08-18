New Simextra location will advance Guyana’s tourism potential

Commuters will now be able to access a wider range of duty-free merchandise, as the Simextra Group has opened its newest Simextra Duty Free Store at the Canawaima Ferry Terminal, Moleson Creek, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

This is the group’s sixth location.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill delivered the feature remarks at the opening ceremony on Friday at the store’s location.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill

He said this investment by the Simextra Group serves to advance Guyana’s tourism potential.

“We had agreed to Simextra doing their duty-free shop at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, and based on the responses we got from customers, it enhanced and added value to what we did at the CJIA. It was based on that quality of service, the ambiance, the line of products, and the customer satisfaction, that I had no hesitation in agreeing for them to engage here at Moleson Creek,” he stated.

The Simextra Group has opened its newest Simextra Duty Free Store at the Canawaima Ferry Terminal, Moleson Creek

The minister pointed out that the Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led government is seeking to not only improve the quality of service in both the public and private sectors, but also elevate the standard of business sector.

Identifying the Canawaima ferry service as a critical link between Guyana and Suriname, he noted that the extensive tenure of the service speaks to the strength and resilience of the relationship between the two countries.

The Simextra Duty Free Store at the Canawaima Ferry Terminal, Moleson Creek

Since the government assumed office in 2020, the ferry service has undergone a series of upgrades to improve the delivery of service and the range of available facilities.

“Guyana’s tourism deserves the best promotion and we are doing that in various areas around the world, but when people get here, they must see a quality, and embrace something that is second to none, here in Guyana,” the public works minister stressed.

He encouraged the other franchise owners in the Moleson Creek area to elevate the standard of their business processes, ensuring that persons benefit from superior service.

Chief Financial Officer of the Simextra Group, Weenu Soekhoe

Meanwhile, Chief Financial Officer of the Simextra Group, Weenu Soekhoe, said commuters will be exposed to a diverse array of products to suit their varied tastes.

Additionally, Soekhoe pointed out that the new locations open up job opportunities for locals, as the group is dedicated to contributing to the growth and development of Guyana.

Minister Edghill also engaged with residents aboard the ferry

“We also want to contribute to boosting tourism in Guyana. So, when people are travelling, they will have a wide variety of products they can purchase in the duty-free shop,” she said.

A section of the gathering at the opening ceremony of the Simextra Duty Free Store

