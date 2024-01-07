New US$161M New Amsterdam Hospital to provide ‘world-class’ service to citizens

A new US$161 million modern hospital will be constructed in New Amsterdam, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), providing world-class healthcare services to citizens.

During the sod turning ceremony on Sunday, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali highlighted that the hospital marks a significant step towards establishing a level five facility in Region Six.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during the sod turning

He emphasised that the hospital is not just a stand-alone facility but will operate on a hub-and-spoke mechanism, connecting health centres in the region through telemedicine.

“Whether in Canje Creek, whether in Baracara…Wherever you are, those hospitals will be connected to this hospital,” President Ali said.

He explained that the New Amsterdam Hospital will also be connected to the main referral hospital in city through telemedicine, and the main hospital will be linked to Mount Sinai and other major hospitals around the world.

“What we want to create is something call parity of service and this is what technology allows us to do,” the president added.

The four-story building will include a minimum of five operating theatres, one specifically for cardiac surgery, and advanced digital X-ray, and CT Scan machines. It will be the second public facility to house an MRI machine and will be equipped for transplants.

Two additional buildings will be constructed within the compound – one to facilitate classes and a modern psychiatric facility.

The project which being executed by VAMED Engineering is expected is expected to be completed within 36 months.

“I hope in the next four weeks, we start to see piles being driven here. There is very little excuse that can be given since the weather is great and we have built up enough capacity in terms of material in this country,” President Ali told the contractor.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony stated that the project is a manifestation of the president’s vision to establish a level five facility in Region Six, fully equipped to provide modern services.

While this modern facility is under construction, the minister said the government is investing millions to enhance services at the existing New Amsterdam Hospital.

However, Dr Anthony emphasised that that healthcare infrastructure investments must be complemented by training investments. Presently, 79 doctors are attached to the current New Amsterdam Hospital and there is plans to increase the number.

Artist impression of the New Amsterdam Hospital to be constructed

Additionally a new nursing school will be constructed in New Amsterdam. It will replace the existing one which is only capable of training only 40 individuals annually.

The new Skeldon Hospital being constructed will complement the New Amsterdam Hospital. That project is expected to be completed by 2025.

New health centres are also being built in New Area, Canefield; East Canje, Berbice; and Mara, Upper East Bank Berbice to improve services in those areas.

President Ali was also joined by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha; Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal; Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag; Director-General of the Ministry of Health, Dr Vishwa Mahadeo and Regional Chairman, David Armogan.

