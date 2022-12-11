New well nears completion in Sawariwau, Region Nine

As the government continues to make the necessary interventions across the country, residents of Sawariwau, Region Nine will get first-time access to potable water by January 2023, as work on a new well in the community is near completion.

This is a commitment made to the villagers during a three-day outreach led by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali to various communities in Region Nine back in August.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues

On Saturday, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues conducted a visit to the construction site to check on the progress of the work.

During a meeting at Sawariwau Community Centre, Minister Rodrigues noted that the interventions across the region are part of the government’s five-year strategic plan aimed at providing 100 per cent access to potable water across the region.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues addressing residents at Sawariwau

Minister Rodrigues said, “But we are going at a rate where we may achieve that before 2025. As we come out in communities and meet with people, we respond…and so, we make resources available to ensure that our people can live more comfortably and that their lives can improve. And that their developments and progress are visible to them.”

The minister underlined that the ‘One Guyana’ vision speaks of inclusivity, “every household in every community must have access to water.”

Sports gear handed over to the community

Minister Rodrigues indicated that the PPP/C government remains steadfast in its efforts to govern through consultations with the people, which is the one of the most effective ways to bring development to communities.

She noted that the proceeds from the oil and gas sector and other sectors are assisting to improve the lives of citizens, through massive programmes which include telemedicine, access to water, cash grants, and the aggressive housing programme.

A resident raising a concern with Minister Rodrigues during the meeting

Residents raised concerns related to road infrastructure, new schools, and internet access. As the government remains committed to govern through consultations, Minister Rodrigues noted that the issues will be related to the respective ministries for the necessary interventions to be made.

Sporting gears were also handed over to the residents.

Regional Chairman, Brian Allicock, Toshao of Sawariwau, staff of GWI and the ministry and contractors also attended the meeting.

