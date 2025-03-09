Newborn cash grant more than just financial support but an investment in Guyana’s future – President Ali

-Launches $100k cash grant for every newborn

-distributes birth certificates, care packages

The government through the Ministry of Health has officially launched its Newborn Cash Grant initiative, marking a significant step to supporting the nation’s future welfare.

Scores of mothers, accompanied by their spouses, gathered at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) to witness the launching of the initiative by His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Saturday.

Through this bold initiative, more than 2,000 newborns, born in Guyana to a Guyanese mother, will receive a $100,000 cash grant costing the treasury $1.3 billion annually. It will be provided retroactively to families with newborns born in January and February, 2025.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan in his feature address, said the initiative represents more than just financial assistance – it is a commitment to the nation’s children by investing in their welfare and wellbeing.

“Every child born in Guyana is not just a citizen. They are a vital thread in the fabric of our nation’s story. They are a shared treasure, entrusted to our collective care. Yes, to our collective care. The pressure of a newborn should not be that of their parents, but this is a collective responsibility and a collective care that we must demonstrate as a nation and as a people,” the head of state expressed.

To ensure smooth distribution in the future, President Ali said a system has been established whereby mothers will receive the grant before leaving the hospital in which they give birth.

In cases where deliveries take place outside of a hospital, systems will be in place to ensure that the grant is received within a week of birth.

He went on to stress that, “The future of our children is something we must intentionally invest in. This cash grant is not a privilege—it is a right, and it is a right that every child in Guyana is entitled to.”

The president said too that his government is investing in comprehensive support for mothers by developing new medical and pharmaceutical facilities.

This includes equipping hospitals with advanced technology, specialised care, and expert medical professionals.

A dedicated Paediatric and Maternal Hospital is being constructed and will provide holistic care throughout the motherhood journey, ensuring mothers receive the best possible support from pregnancy to childbirth and beyond.

“Years from now, when today’s newborns stand where we stand, when today’s newborns stand where we stand, let them say they believed in us. They believed in us before we could speak. They fought for us before we could walk. They gave us not just a gift, but a foundation,” he declared.

Recognizing that raising a child involves more than just financial support, Her Excellency First Lady Arya Ali also contributed to the initiative by providing additional care packages .

Another aspect of the launching ceremony was the distribution of 600 birth certificates to parents, a collaboration between the government and the General Register’s Office (GRO).

The Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud in her opening remarks said this initiative forms part of the government’s commitment to making life easier for Guyanese, etched in the 2010-2020 manifesto.

She explained that the government is making good on its promises through various strategies, including supporting school children, children living with disabilities and orphaned children.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony highlighted that the government’s investments to improve healthcare for mothers have led to a significant reduction in maternal deaths.

The Newborn Cash Grant initiative is among a suite of measures implemented by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic government since 2020.

It complements the $100,000 national cash grant, and the $50,000 Because We Care cash grant given to parents of school-age children. Other initiatives include the universal health vouchers, and the Spectacles programme that will ensure every child continues to receive support throughout their development.

