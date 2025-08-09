Newly rehabilitated Bartica Stelling to be commissioned – Minister Teixeira

Adds that the new $225.8 million Regional Police Division Headquarters has been commissioned

Four new secondary schools under construction

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, announced that the newly rehabilitated stelling at Bartica, Region Seven, will be officially commissioned tomorrow, August 10, significantly enhancing water transport for both residents and businesses.

The project has encountered several setbacks, including delays and complaints about the quality of work from 2017, when the first phase was awarded. The second phase, completed in 2019, was only around 30 per cent, and it came to a standstill until the PPP/C took office in August 2020.

Under the leadership of President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, work was done to raise the stelling to a satisfactory level, while ensuring value for money.

K&K Construction and Hardware Supplies won the $553 million contract after the stelling project was retendered.

“They spent $400 million on the stelling out there. They didn’t finish it. But my dear friends, tomorrow, the new stelling [that was] completed by the People’s Progressive Party will be commissioned. A new stelling for the Bartica people. So, tomorrow, we have finished the work that the APNU/AFC left abandoned in 2019,” the minister highlighted, eliciting loud applause from the thousands of residents of Region Seven who attended the rally in Bartica on Saturday.

The new facility will enhance the efficiency of the Bartica Stelling, ensuring it meets the region’s growing demands while fostering safety and economic development.

New $225.8 million Regional Police Division Headquarters

In addition, Minister Teixeira said that a state-of-the-art Regional Police Division Headquarters was commissioned earlier on Saturday.

The building was commissioned by Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn. Also attending the ceremony were Permanent Secretary Andre Ally, Deputy Commissioner (Operations) Errol Watts, Regional Commander Dion Moore, Deputy Commander Superintendent D Handy and other officers.

The $225.8 million state-of-the-art facility marks a significant development in the region by enhancing the operational capacity of the Guyana Police Force. It houses specialised offices and functional areas designed to support effective policing, improve public service delivery, and boost safety and security for all residents.

Four new secondary schools are under construction

Minister Teixeira said that four new secondary schools are under construction in the region when completed, they will transform the dissemination of quality education in the region.

“This is to make sure that our children have equal access to education at the nursery, primary and secondary levels,” she stated. “The transformation going on in this region is unbelievable.”

She further urged the residents to make use of the training opportunities, which will enable them to get better-paying jobs.

With the elections being weeks away, MinisterTeixeira told the residents, “Your vote is your power… Let us make sure that we, as a people, continue to fight to make sure that democracy and transformational development continue, ensuring that nobody is left behind.”