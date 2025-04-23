NGSA results to be announced in June

Results for the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) will be released on or before June 26, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand has announced.

Minister Manickchand made the disclosure during the opening ceremony of the National STEAM Fair on Wednesday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) in Liliendaal.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand delivering remarks at the opening ceremony of the National STEAM fair

More than 15,800 pupils wrote the examinations on April 16 and 17 this year. This is the highest number of candidates since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 115 pupils with Special Education Needs (SEND) wrote the examinations, and for the first time, 91 pupils wrote the examinations in Spanish.

Students are assessed in four subjects: Mathematics, English, Science and Social Studies.

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) manages the entire process. This includes preparing the exams, supervising administration, marking scripts, conducting quality checks, and handling review requests.

The government continues to support students with the resources needed to prepare them for these exams.

Key initiatives include the school feeding programme in public schools, the distribution of stationery packages to every child sitting the NGSA in both public and private schools, and the provision of all required textbooks.

The ‘Because We Care’ cash grant totalling $55,000 also plays a major role in helping parents meet their children’s educational needs. This year’s distribution is set to begin on May 12.

