Nine Contestants from Across Guyana Set to Compete for Final Spots in Whiz Kids Finale

With the excitement mounting for the upcoming Whiz Kids finals, nine exceptionally talented contestants are gearing up for an electrifying showdown in the semi-finals, vying for the coveted top three positions that will secure their passage to the grand finale on March 27, 2024 at the Arthur Chung Conference Center, Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara.

Held against the striking backdrop of a custom-designed red studio set at the Guyana Learning Channel, Battery Road, Kingston, Whiz Kids is a riveting game show designed to challenge students in English, Mathematics, Science, and Social Studies, providing an engaging platform to test the knowledge and speed of those preparing for their National Grade Six Assessment in May.

Now in its third thrilling season, Whiz Kids has consistently showcased some of Guyana’s brightest young talents. As the competition intensifies towards the ultimate showdown, the remaining contenders face the crucial semi-final round, where only the fastest, sharpest and most knowledgeable will clinch their spots in the finals.

The roster of semi-finalists represents a diverse pool of talent from various regions across Guyana:

– Neisa Lewis, an eleven-year-old from St. John-the-Baptist Primary School, representing Region 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni)

– Rachel Sawh, also eleven years old, hailing from Montrose Primary School and representing Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica)

– Jayin Kissoon, a ten-year-old student from Marian Academy, representing Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica)

– Devi Rambles, an eleven-year-old scholar from Enterprise Primary School, representing Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica)

– Agnes Siju, an eleven-year-old representing Marian Academy, from Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica)

– Kelcia Phillips, a ten-year-old from Aroaima Primary School, representing Region 10 Upper (Demerara-Berbice)

– Belinda Mohan, an eleven-year-old from C. VNunes Primary, representing Region 2 (Pomeroon-Supenaam)

– Regan Beckles, another eleven-year-old, representing Friendship Primary School and Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica)

– Oshen Sooknanan, an eleven-year-old from Qayyim Academy, representing Region 3 (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara)

Reflecting on the resounding success of Whiz Kids, Anieshaw Mohamed, Director of the Guyana Learning Channel, expressed her delight with the overwhelmingly positive feedback received from students. She remarked, “I’m pleased with the feedback that we have been receiving from students about the competition. I’m satisfied that Whiz Kids is serving its purpose.”

Highlighting the show’s pivotal role in academic enrichment, Mohamed urged students preparing for the NGSA or currently in Grade five to make use of the invaluable resource offered by Whiz Kids, encouraging them to explore past episodes spanning all three seasons. “I also wish to encourage students who have not yet seen Whiz Kids, especially if you’re sitting the NGSA or in Grade five, to look at the past episodes.”

The semi-finals will be broadcasted on March 26, 2024, at 7PM on the Guyana Learning Channel and the Ministry of Education Facebook pages.

Additionally, a Whiz Kids Web-Based Game Application will be launched this week, allowing students to play Whiz Kids from the comfort of their homes. The game will provide scores and offer answers to incorrectly answered questions, serving as a revision buddy as well.

About the Guyana Learning Channel

The Guyana Learning Channel operates under the Ministry of Education and stands as Guyana’s sole educational television channel, offering a wide range of educational content. Notably, it is the only digital television channel in the Caribbean with six dedicated educational channels.

Embracing the digital era, the channel maintains an active YouTube presence, featuring over 2,000 locally-produced educational videos. This innovative approach ensures that the Learning Channel remains at the forefront of providing quality educational resources for Guyana’s children.

