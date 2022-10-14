Nine-member team selected for technical training in India

-‘Learn all you can learn for Guyana’ – Minister Edghill

Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill on Thursday addressed the nine employees of the Public Works Ministry- Transport and Harbours Department, who were selected to participate in the Major Equipment Training Session on the M.V Ma Lisha in India.

Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill

The participants will have the responsibility of manning and conducting repairs on the vessel. They will be travelling to India in two batches.

The first batch of persons includes Corwin Stephen, Steve Ramsarran, Carlton Shivdyal, Ryan Cheeks, Orandel Niles, Marlon Levius, Newton Parks, Godfrey Reece and Leandre Nelson.

In his charge to the participants, Minister Edghill encouraged them to absorb as much information as possible.

Minister Edghill addresses employees selected for technical training in India

“You are leaving for India for training, and practically, you are representatives for Guyana. I expect that all of you will keep the Guyana flag flying high and that you will make Guyana proud. Your main task is getting there and learning everything that you need to know, which means the M.v Ma Lisha must be your focus,” he said.

Minister Edghill also directed the group on their specific tasks overseas.

“You are to understand your role, work alongside your counterparts in India, engage with the suppliers, make sure that you ask all the questions and you understand everything.”

The M.V Ma Lisha

The vessel was built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited, as part of the Indian government’s line of credit cum-Grant project.

It will be travelling the Georgetown-North West route.

The ship has a speed of 15 knots propelled by two diesel engines and twin disc gearboxes, with the capacity to carry 250 tonnes of cargo. It has a passenger capacity of 294.

