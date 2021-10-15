Nirvana Wimal of Success Elementary secures top position at NGSA

The results of the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) written on August 04 and 05, 2021, are being released to schools. Thirteen thousand eight hundred and twenty-one (13,821) candidates wrote this assessment. The results being released give a report on the candidates’ performance at National Grade Six Assessment. The administration and the marking of the National Grade Six Assessment 2021 followed the national COVID-19 guidelines and protocols.

The NGSA results will be available online from 13:00 h. Parents and students are advised to log onto the following website: http://exams.moeguyana.org. The candidates’ timetable will provide the necessary information to access these results.

The Ministry of Education has continued its collaboration with the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) to improve the quality of all national primary grade assessments. Teachers, subject specialists and test development officers developed the test items with the technical guidance of the Caribbean Examinations Council, addressing key areas such as item construction, weighting of items, sampling and other psychometric elements. Candidates were tested in four subjects namely, Mathematics, English, Science and Social Studies. The examination in each subject area consisted of two papers. Paper One consisted of forty multiple choice items while Paper Two consisted of essay type or open ended items.