NIS outreaches bringing relief to Region Two residents

The outreaches being held by the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) continues to have positive outcomes that are bringing relief to Guyanese countrywide.

Minister Singh having one on one discussion with pensioner

On Saturday, two persons were able to receive their NIS pension books after waiting years to have their issues resolved. Receiving their books were Kenneth Chunoo and Pitamber Sukoo of Region Two.

The two men received their books from Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, M.P., during an outreach being held in the region.

Minister Singh presenting NIS pension book to pensioner

Chunoo said he had applied for his pension book since 2017 when he encountered the issue of missing contributions. He explained that since then, he had been back and forth trying to resolve the matter.

He further highlighted that he received a sum of money in the form of a grant from NIS. The man noted that he later appealed the matter in an effort to start receiving his pension.

However, Chunoo explained that it was at the recent Presidential outreach in the region that he started to made some headway in his case. There, he said, he was able to speak to President Ali which led to him receiving his pension book today.

Minister Singh addressing group of pensioners at NIS Outreach in Region 2

“I feel quite alright because I am not working anywhere and I got to pay bills and everything. So, now that I get the pension, I thank God for it,” he stated.

Sukoo said he too encountered a delay of two years in receiving his pension book. He was also issued a grant but later appealed the decision. He said when he visited the NIS office in the region, he was asked to make contact with the Head Office in Georgetown where the matter was eventually resolved.

After collecting his pension book, Sukoo said, “it means I will be receiving my NIS payment on a regular basis… I am very happy about it that I have received this book.”

NIS staff working with pensioner to rectify issues

He further expressed gratitude to the staff of NIS and the minister for ensuring his matter was dealt with.

Both men who received their pension books, also received payments from the time they were eligible to start receiving them.

Minister Singh said he was happy to have the long-standing issues affecting Guyanese resolved. “Very similar, we hope to resolve as many issues as we possibly can,” the Minister stated.

Scores of persons turned out on Saturday to meet with the minister to have their NIS issues resolved.