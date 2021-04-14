NIS regrets passing of contributor

The National Insurance Scheme notes with deep regret the passing of a Contributor- Mr Harold Shaffie whilst conducting business at the Scheme’s Camp and Bent street Office on Wednesday April14, 2021.

Mr. Shaffie visited the Scheme at approximately 08:00hrs to deal with matters relating to his contributions.

At around 8:10hrs Mr Shaffie collapsed and was unresponsive. The paramedics were immediately summoned, but efforts to resuscitate him proved futile.

The body has been taken to the mortuary where an autopsy will be conducted to determine cause of death.

The National Insurance Scheme takes this opportunity to express sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr Harold Shaffie in this time of grief.